Cyber Security Authority reports surge in online blackmail cases

The Cyber Security Authority (CSA) has recorded a significant increase in reported cases of online blackmail incidents for the first two months of 2024, with a staggering 254 percent rise between January and February.



According to a statement from the Cyber Security Authority, there has been an alarming increase in reported cases, totaling eighty-five (85) incidents. This marks over a 254 percent increase compared to the same period last year.



The Cyber Security Authority highlighted various methods employed by perpetrators, including the creation of fake social media profiles and befriending random individuals to exploit their victims.



In response to this concerning trend, the public is strongly advised to exercise caution and refrain from accepting friend requests from unknown individuals on social media platforms. This precautionary measure aims to enhance online safety and minimize the risk of falling victim to fraudulent activities while using various online websites and platforms.



Background



2.0 Modus Operandi



Tactic Type 1:



• Threat actors create fake social media profiles and befriend potential victims.



• The targeted individuals are convinced to move the conversation to WhatsApp, where they eventually engage in nude video calls or share nude pictures/videos.



• These video calls are screen-recorded by the threat actors, unknown to the victims.



• The threat actors then employ various tactics including threats, and emotional manipulation to pressure victims into complying with their demands.



Tactic Type 2:



• When the tactic of befriending potential victims fails, the threat actors initiate unsolicited video calls to them.



• When a target answers the video call, his/her face is captured and used to create sexually explicit content that is then used for blackmail/sextortion.



3.0 Recommendations



• Avoid accepting friend requests from unknown persons on social media platforms.



• Practice safe cyber hygiene, and desist from engaging in nude video calls or sharing nude content.



• Avoid sharing personal or sensitive information online and be mindful of the content you post online. Malicious actors can use it to profile you.



• Avoid answering video calls from unknown persons.



• If you receive a blackmail threat, do not panic. Do not respond to the threats or engage with the blackmailers. Block the contact and report the incident immediately.



• Remember to keep evidence regarding the threat such as screenshots, for your report.



The CSA has a 24-hour Cybersecurity/Cybercrime Incident Reporting Point of Contact (PoC) for reporting cybercrimes and for seeking guidance and assistance on online activities. Call or Text – 292, WhatsApp – 050 160 3111, Email – [email protected].