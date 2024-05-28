Cyber Security Authority warns of rising WhatsApp scams due to social engineering

General News of Tuesday, 28 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Cyber Security Authority (CSA) has reported a sharp increase in incidents where individuals fall victim to social engineering, leading to unauthorized access and account takeovers on WhatsApp.



As of April 2024, the CSA recorded 187 cases, equaling the total number reported for the entire year of 2023. These breaches occur when victims are tricked into sharing their WhatsApp verification codes with malicious actors.



The CSA urges users to remain vigilant and never share verification codes with anyone to protect their accounts from being compromised.



Below is the statement from the Cyber Security Authority:



