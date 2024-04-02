You are here: HomeNews2024 04 02Article 1927661

Cyber Security Authority warns of rising online fraud cases during festive seasons

Cyber Security Authority (CSA) Cyber Security Authority (CSA)

The Cyber Security Authority (CSA) has revealed that there were 194 reported cases of online fraud recorded between January and March this year, resulting in a total financial loss of around GH¢2,404,161.

The CSA cautioned the public to remain vigilant in their online activities, particularly during festive seasons like Easter and Ramadan, which often see a spike in cybercrimes.

In response to the increasing incidents of online fraud, the CSA advised individuals to be wary of unsolicited messages offering enticing or overly favorable deals, urging them to exercise caution before engaging in any online transactions.

Below is the statement from the Cyber Security Authority:

