You are here: HomeNews2024 10 23Article 1997540

Politics of Wednesday, 23 October 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Cynthia Morrison denies receiving Ghc50m bribe to abandon Independent parliamentary bid

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Cynthia Morrison Cynthia Morrison

Madam Cynthia Mamle Morrison, MP for Agona West, has denied claims that she accepted a GH₵50 million bribe from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to abandon her independent candidacy and return to the party.

Speaking on Adom FM's Ekosiisen program, Morrison explained that her decision to go independent was due to frustrations with internal conflicts within the NPP.



Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment