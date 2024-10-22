Cynthia Morrison denies rejoining NPP, confirms Independent run for 2024

Politics of Tuesday, 22 October 2024

Source: ghanapoliticsonline.com

Cynthia Morrison, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Agona West, has confirmed her intention to contest the 2024 election as an independent candidate, despite rumors suggesting otherwise.



Following Speaker Alban Bagbin's decision to declare her seat vacant, there were reports that Morrison had reconsidered her stance.



However, her office has issued a statement debunking these claims, reaffirming her commitment to running as an independent.



Morrison urged the public to disregard the false reports and emphasized her dedication to serving her constituents and advocating for Agona West's development.