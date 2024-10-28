You are here: HomeNews2024 10 28Article 1999451

Cynthia Morrison gives blow-by-blow account of alleged shooting attack at Nyarkrom

Agona West MP Cynthia Morrison shared details of a reported clash during her campaign on October 27.

Supporters of her campaign and NPP parliamentary candidate Chris Arthur’s convoy reportedly encountered each other, leading to tension and a shooting incident that injured four people, two of whom sustained gunshot wounds.

Although she did not confirm an assassination attempt, Morrison recounted that she was advised by police to stay in her vehicle for safety after hearing reports of gunfire.

She denied allegations from NPP’s Afenyo-Markin that her security personnel were involved in the incident, urging police investigation.

