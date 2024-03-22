DCE causes arrest of Accra New Town queen mother over galamsey activities

General News of Friday, 22 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The District Chief Executive (DCE) of Wassa East District, Emmanuel Kwakye, recently took decisive action against illegal mining (galamsey) activities in the Western Region by orchestrating the apprehension of Nana Akwah Akua, the queen mother of Accra New Town.



This action followed reports of rampant galamsey operations occurring near the Accra New Town Basic School, posing significant threats to the safety of students and disrupting the peaceful learning atmosphere.



Upon receiving these alarming reports, DCE Emmanuel Kwakye promptly visited the town to investigate the situation firsthand. During his visit, he confronted the queen mother regarding the illicit activities taking place in her jurisdiction. However, she allegedly failed to provide satisfactory explanations for her apparent inability to halt the illegal mining operations within her domain.



As a result of her perceived lack of action and cooperation, the DCE made the decision to have her arrested to assist in ongoing police investigations into the matter. The arrest of a traditional leader like the queen mother marks a significant move in the fight against galamsey, highlighting the seriousness with which authorities are tackling the issue.



Previous footage and reports had depicted active galamsey operations within the school premises, with the noise generated by the machinery causing disturbances to the students' learning process. The presence of such illegal activities near an educational institution raised concerns not only about environmental degradation but also about the safety and well-being of the students and staff.



Despite efforts by the DCE and law enforcement officials to apprehend the perpetrators, upon their arrival at the scene, the illegal miners had already vacated the site and eluded capture by seeking refuge in hiding places. This highlights the challenges faced by authorities in combatting the persistent issue of illegal mining, where perpetrators often operate clandestinely and employ evasive tactics to avoid detection and arrest.



The arrest of the Accra New Town queen mother sends a strong message that individuals, regardless of their status or position, will be held accountable for their involvement in illegal mining activities. It underscores the government's commitment to cracking down on galamsey and restoring environmental integrity while safeguarding the interests of local communities and educational institutions.



Despite the challenges encountered in apprehending the perpetrators on this occasion, authorities remain vigilant and determined to root out illegal mining activities wherever they may occur, ensuring that justice is served and the rule of law upheld in the fight against galamsey.