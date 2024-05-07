DIVAGRI workshop empowers farmers and students with agricultural innovation

Regional News of Tuesday, 7 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

A workshop aimed at educating farmers and students on the agricultural value chain and innovative practices was recently held at the University of Cape Coast (UCC) as part of the Revenue Diversification Pathways in Africa through Bio-based and Circular Agricultural Innovations (DIVAGRI) project.



This initiative, funded by the European Union Horizon 2020 Programme, seeks to enhance productivity, income, and economic opportunities for smallholder farmers through innovative bio-based solutions.



The five-day workshop, themed "Take Care of Your Life," introduced participants to innovative agricultural practices, including the conversion of crop and animal waste into biogas.



According to Graphic Online reports, it also covered soil improvement, crop production, and modern marketing strategies, aiming to help participants turn every aspect of farming into a valuable resource.



Dr. Francis Kumi, a senior lecturer at UCC and principal investigator for DIVAGRI, emphasized the goal of empowering individuals to start their agriculture businesses successfully.



Participants, including farmers and students, expressed enthusiasm for the knowledge gained. Theophilus Frimpong from the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research-Crops Research Institute in Kumasi-Fumesua highlighted the importance of clear vision and planning in agricultural endeavors.



Mercy Barnes, a farmer from Mankessim, noted the transformational impact of the workshop on her farming approach and pledged to share insights with fellow farmers.



Professor Sam Amoah, a former Provost at the College of Agricultural and Natural Sciences, UCC, advised participants to diligently apply the knowledge acquired to realize potential benefits.



International private consultant Nina E. Mapili commended participants for their active engagement and encouraged them to continue practicing what they had learned. The workshop signifies a step towards enhancing agricultural practices and promoting economic growth in Ghana's agricultural sector.