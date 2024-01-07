DLE: Lessons learnt, I will apply the experience to transform Kpedze - Kasim Osman Abdulai

Regional News of Sunday, 7 January 2024

Source: Evans Attah Akangla, Contributor

The Second time victory for Hon. Kasim Abdulai Osman the Assembly member-elect for Kpedze Awlime Todze Electoral Area in the Ho West District of the Volta region is perceived to be a vote in the right direction of bringing a new level of development and change to Kpedze.



Hon. Kasim, the Assembly Man elected for the second time into the Ho West District Assembly won the Kpedze Awlime Todze electoral area convincingly on Tuesday, December 19 District Level Election to lead the area in the next four years.



The Pharmacy Practitioner won with a total collated result of Six Hundred and Ten (610) votes against his close contender Madam Akpene Boni who managed just Three Hundred and Thirty-Eight (338) of the total vote counts from the Seven (7) polling station results within the electoral area whiles Mr. Kofi Morttey a teacher pulled Two Hundred and Eighty Seven (287) of the total votes.



In an exclusive interview after the election, Hon. Kasim believes he has served his electorate with honesty and humility that garnered him the second time victory to continue his incompleted service to them



He sees the victory to represent the community as the chance for continuity of his service assuring that he will come with another type of service from him as the assembly member



"This opportunity they've given me, to me it's an opportunity to continue to serve the people and I expect that they should see another type of service from me, I have learnt from the previous mistakes and I think that I will apply the experience I have to support the community and support them better."



The Assembly member-elect Hon. Kasim on development projects outlined his biggest priority and focus on the Kpedze Central Market rehabilitation saying he will make sure he works with the Ho West District Assembly.



"Kpedze Central Market is one thing I have yearned and wished to hand over to the community as an Assembly member and I will want to say that it is one of the major projects that will want to work hand in hand with the district assembly to bring to the people because they need it."



He further promised his efforts to lobby the government to look into improving the town roads with the needed support within the Kpedze enclave to enhance security and smooth accessibility of the Kpedze people.