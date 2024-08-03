DRIP launched by Akufo-Addo is the greatest scam of all time – M4C Member

Politics of Saturday, 3 August 2024

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Samuel Owusu, a key member of the Movement for Change, has criticized President Akufo-Addo’s District Road Improvement Programme (DRIP), calling it a political scam.



DRIP aims to equip Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAs) with resources to improve local roads, aligning with the government's decentralization efforts.



Owusu claims the initiative lacks transparency, questioning the ownership and cost of the equipment, and alleging it was launched to deceive voters.



He likened it to a previous unfulfilled promise by former NPP Chairman Freddie Blay, warning Ghanaians not to be misled by such tactics ahead of the upcoming general elections.