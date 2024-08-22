DRIP machines handed over to Assemblies in Bono

Regional News of Thursday, 22 August 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

The Bono Regional Minister, Justina Owusu Banahene, has handed over 99 road construction machines to 12 municipal and district assemblies under the District Road Improvement Programme (DRIP) on behalf of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



The equipment, including tipper trucks, graders, and concrete mixers, supports the President's pledge for equitable resource distribution and aligns with the "Years of Roads" initiative.



Zoomlion Ghana Limited’s Emmanuel Abasiya committed to maintaining the equipment with training and 24/7 support.



He also plans to establish regional equipment assembly plants by year-end, creating job opportunities.



The event was attended by various officials and stakeholders.