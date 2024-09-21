‘DRIP was sole sourced sweetheart deal awarded to J.A. Plantpool of the Zoomlion conglomerate at $178.7million’ – Ablakwa

Politics of Saturday, 21 September 2024

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has raised concerns over the District Road Improvement Programme (DRIP), stating it was awarded through a non-competitive process.



Ablakwa and MP Mahama Ayariga, after filing a Right to Information (RTI) request, revealed that the US$178.7 million project was single-sourced to J.A. Plantpool.



Ablakwa criticized the government for failing to uphold its promise to end sole sourcing.



He also disclosed that only 15% of the payment had been made, leaving the remaining 85% for future administrations, with no value-for-money audit conducted.