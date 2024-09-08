DVLA set to beef up road safety with surveillance cameras

General News of Sunday, 8 September 2024

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) is enhancing road safety in Ghana with new, durable license plates and increased surveillance.



DVLA CEO, Kwasi Agyemang Busia, announced that these advanced plates will improve vehicle tracking and enforcement of traffic laws, including monitoring speeding and red-light violations.



The new system will facilitate faster identification of offenders.



The initiative aims to reduce accidents and improve traffic management.



This move follows a report from the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA), noting approximately 2,000 road accident deaths in 2024, highlighting the urgent need for better road safety measures.