Dafeamekpor calls for mutual respect between Parliament and Executive

Member of Parliament for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, has underscored the importance of maintaining the autonomy and equal footing of Parliament and the Executive branch within the government structure.



He criticized what he perceived as a lack of respect in the communication from the President's office, particularly regarding the handling of the anti-LGBTQ+ bill.



During an interview on the AM Show on March 20, 2024, Dafeamekpor highlighted the need for proper protocol and decorum in inter-branch communication. He emphasized that Parliament should not be treated as subordinate to the Executive and called for mutual respect between the two arms of government.



Dafeamekpor pointed out that the language and tone used in the press release from the President's office, addressed to Parliament, were not in line with the principles of equality between the branches of government.



He suggested that the Secretary to the President, Nana Bediatuo Asante, should have exercised more respect in his communication with Parliament.



Drawing parallels to previous constitutional challenges, Dafeamekpor argued that the President's office should adhere to the stipulations outlined in Article 1068 of the Constitution regarding the handling of bills passed by Parliament.



He emphasized that the President's role is to receive bills passed by Parliament and take appropriate action within the specified timelines, which includes either assenting to the bill, referring it to the Council of State for advice, or vetoing it.