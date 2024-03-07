Dafeamekpor ready to take legal action if Akufo-Addo fails to sign anti-LGBTQ+ bill in 14 days

General News of Thursday, 7 March 2024

Rockson Dafeamekpor, one of the sponsors of the recently approved anti-LGBTQ+ bill by Parliament, has announced his intention to pursue legal action against President Akufo-Addo if he does not sign the bill within 14 days of receiving it.



In an interview on JoyNews' AM Show, Dafeamekpor, the Member of Parliament for South Dayi, asserted his commitment to ensuring the bill becomes law. He stated that he is prepared to take the matter to the Supreme Court to compel the President to fulfill his constitutional duties.



Dafeamekpor also dismissed a lawsuit filed by Richard Dela Sky against Parliament at the Supreme Court, arguing that since the bill has not been enacted into law, Sky's lawsuit is premature and destined to fail.



He expressed confidence in the legal grounds of his position and anticipated the Supreme Court to dismiss Sky's lawsuit, stating it is part of a calculated attempt to delay the bill's passage.



Despite unanimous approval by legislators on February 28, 2024, pressure mounts on President Akufo-Addo to sign the bill into law. However, the President has signaled his intention to withhold assent until the court provides a ruling on the matter.



The bill proposes stringent penalties, including jail terms, for individuals promoting or sponsoring LGBTQ activities, while those participating in such activities face imprisonment ranging from six months to three years.