Dagbon State opposes renaming of Tamale Airport

The King of Dagbon, Ndan Ya-Na Abukari Mahama ll, has urged President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to reconsider his decision to rename the Tamale Airport after Tolon Naa Yakubu Tali.



The King believes that the decision, if implemented, would be problematic and controversial, and may cause conflicts among the people of the Northern Region.



During the State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo announced that the Kumasi and Tamale Airports will be renamed following their completion.



According to the President, the Tamale Airport will be named the Yakubu Tali International Airport. However, in a statement issued by the Gbewaa Palace on Wednesday, March 06, 2024, the Palace deemed the idea as unacceptable to the people of Dagbon.



The statement explained that renaming Tamale International Airport after Tolon Naa Yakubu could be controversial and counterproductive, and may cause unnecessary tension and disputes in the traditional state and the entire Northern Region.



The Gbewaa Palace also noted that they contributed significantly to the construction of the airport, and therefore, they should be accorded that honour.



The Palace received several complaints from people expressing their dissatisfaction with the proposed name. The statement added that many traditional leaders and individuals in the region believe that Na Gbewaa should be the one to receive this recognition.



