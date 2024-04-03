Dakoa Newman calls for inclusive support on World Autism Awareness Day

General News of Wednesday, 3 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

On the occasion of the 2024 World Autism Awareness Day, Dakoa Newman the Member of Parliament for Okaikoi South is pushing for a society that embraces inclusivity and provides comprehensive support for individuals with autism.



The Minister-designate for Gender, Children, and Social Protection stressed the importance of investing in culturally relevant interventions based on insights from African research on autism.



She emphasized the necessity of fostering collaboration among stakeholders and establishing national databases for effective data collection and outcome evaluation.



In her statement, the lawmaker expressed concern over the challenges in estimating the prevalence of Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) in Ghana due to limited data and research capacity.



She highlighted anecdotal evidence suggesting an increase in identified cases over the years, underscoring the urgency for greater attention and support in addressing this issue.



Miss Newman underscored the importance of shedding light on the challenges faced by individuals on the autism spectrum within educational institutions, workplaces, and communities, emphasizing the need for collective action to ensure their inclusion and well-being.



Below is the full statement:



WORLD AUTISM AWARENESS DAY, 2nd APRIL 2024



On World Autism Awareness Day, recognized every 2nd of April since its adoption by the UN General Assembly in 2007, it is crucial to illuminate the challenges encountered by individuals on the autism spectrum within our educational institutions, workplaces, and communities.



This day serves not only as an opportunity to raise awareness but also to celebrate the uniqueness of those on the spectrum and acknowledge their valuable contributions to society.



Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), as defined by the National Institutes of Health, presents as a neurological and developmental disorder affecting communication, social interaction, learning, and behaviour.



The World Health Organization reports that 1 in 100 children worldwide is affected by autism, with varying degrees of severity; while some can lead independent lives, others require ongoing care and support.



Recent data from the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the US shows a rise in ASD cases, underscoring the importance of understanding and addressing this issue.



In Ghana, estimating the prevalence of ASD poses challenges due to limited data and research capacity. However, anecdotal evidence suggests an increase in identified cases over the years, highlighting the need for greater attention and support in this area.



In line with this year’s theme, ‘Moving from Surviving to Thriving’, efforts should be concentrated on providing comprehensive support to individuals on the spectrum.



Focusing on the following key areas will propel us toward the inclusive society we aspire to achieve:



Policy: Collaborative efforts are essential in developing inclusive policies covering education, healthcare, and employment for neurodivergent individuals. This includes mandatory training for educators to identify signs of autism, certification programs for professionals in intervention techniques, and ensuring adequate support in early childhood development centres and schools.



Financial Support: Access to necessary interventions such as speech and behavioural therapy should be made more affordable through subsidies from the National Health Insurance Scheme and partnerships with public, private, and non-profit organizations to provide financial assistance to affected families.



Awareness: Engaging community stakeholders, including religious and traditional leaders, can help promote acceptance and understanding of ASD.



Establishing community-based programs in local languages and cultural settings will enhance awareness and foster inclusivity.



Social Support: Establishing support groups and community initiatives will provide much-needed assistance to parents and caregivers, fostering a supportive environment for neurodivergent individuals.



In conclusion, drawing from valuable insights from research on Autism in Africa, it is imperative to invest in culturally relevant interventions, foster collaboration among stakeholders, and establish national databases to collect data and evaluate outcomes effectively.



Let us reaffirm our commitment to creating a society that embraces and supports neurodiversity, ensuring equal opportunities for all to thrive and contribute to the progress of our nation.



Dakoa Newman



Member of Parliament – Okaikwei South Constituency



Minister Designate for Gender, Children, and Social Protection