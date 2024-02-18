Damongo constituency secured for NPP – Abu Jinapor delares

Politics of Sunday, 18 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Hon. Samuel A. Jinapor, the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, has been officially confirmed as New Pariotic Party's (NPP) parliamentary candidate for the Damongo Constituency.



Referred to as the "Man of Action," "Man of Development," and "Man of the People," Mr. Jinapor, in his speech, confidently assured the NPP leadership that his constituency is secured for victory in the upcoming 2024 general elections.



He pledged the support of the NPP constituency towards ensuring Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia becomes the President of Ghana in the upcoming elections, emphasizing, "The Savannah Region will be a true battleground for the NPP. Every vote will be contested and every seat will be contested, and with God's help, all these seats will be secured for the NPP government."



Urging the General Secretary to convey the positive news that the Savannah Region is firmly in favor of the NPP, he stated, "We will win Damongo for the NPP, and we will secure a significant number of seats for the NPP, with God ensuring this success."



"Let us unite and back Jinapor, back Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, and back the NPP to win the Savannah Region for the incumbent government," he emphasized.



Mr Jinapor expressed gratitude to all and sundry for their support and love in making him the MP once again. He also thanked Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for his support and confidence reposed in.



The Special Guest of Honour, Justin Frimpong Kodua and NPP General Secretary, urged unity for Damongo's development and the entire region, while commending Jinapor for his eloquence, affability, and industriousness.



He congratulated the MP for earning his position and encouraged him to continue working towards securing victory for the party in the 2024 election.



He extended this advise to all party executive to work hard and together in the interest of the party.



Highlighting the importance of a united front, Kodua emphasized that a unified Savannah can win the region by storm and secure victory in the election, making Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia the President of Ghana.



Taking her turn at the event to address hundreds of New Patriotic Party loyalists and Ghanaians who have been wonderstruck by the transformative works of Samuel A. Jinapor, the Minister for Information designate, Fatimatu Abubakar said the news of Mr Jinapor going unopposed in the NPP parliamentary primaries filled her with little wonder as his impactful works are evidenced in every facet of the lives of the constituents spanning infrastructure, education, sports, employment among others.



Detailing her personal working experience with him, Fatima Abubakar mentioned humility, dedication, visionary and selflessness as some key exemplary and commendable virtues of Mr Jinapor which have been paramount in his rise in the political space.



She espoused that Mr Samuel Jinapor has not reneged on his promises to the people and delivered on each of them. She cited the construction of astro-turf, educational opportunities and massive infrastructure works as evidence of the efforts of Mr Jinapor in the Damongo Constituency and the Savannah Region.



The Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Mr Stephen Asamoah Boateng said having worked with Mr Jinapor during his tenure as Local Government Minister, he is not surprised by the rapid rise of Mr Jinapor as he has always distinguished himself as a dedicated and committed man who always looks out for the interest of the people he works with.



He noted that his success at the Ministry could not have been chalked without the incredible works of the minister



On his part, the Savannah Regional Chairman of the NPP, Alhaji Sulemana Iddrisu said the works of Samuel A. Jinapor in the Damongo Constituency will serve as a platform and rallying point for the NPP to build on the numbers they polled in the region in the 2020 elections.



He warned the opposition National Democratic Congress that the NPP would leverage on the achievements of Mr Jinapor and the government as a whole to chase down every vote and establish the party’s dominance in the region.



Also at the acclamation ceremony to support the Jewel of Damongo, Samuel A.Jinapor were, Fatimatu Abubakari, Minister Designate for the Information, Francis Asenso Boakye, Minister Designate for Roads and Highways, Stephen Asamoah Boateng, Minister for Chieftency and Religious Affairs, Saeed Abu Jibril, the Savannah Regional Minister, Professor Alhaji Sulemana Iddrisu, the Savannah Regional Chairman of the NPP, CEO of Forestry Commission, Mr. John Allotey, Damongo constituency Chairman Constituency executives from all 7 constituencies of the Savannah Region, some executives from Ashanti Region among many other party faithfuls.



Damongo is one of the seven constituencies in the Savannah Region, which has traditionally been held by the opposition National Democratic Congress since 1993.



In 2020, Jinapor contested for the first time against the incumbent MP Adam Mutawakilu, who had been their lawmaker since 2013.



In a turn of events that shocked pundits, Jinapor won the elections for the first time for the New Patriotic Party, with over 54% of the valid votes cast, becoming the first NPP legislator of the area since the inception of the Fourth Republic.



Following his election, President Akufo-Addo appointed him as the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, a position he has held till date.