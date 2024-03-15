Dampare assures cooperation with EC for peaceful elections

General News of Friday, 15 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, the Inspector General of Police, has reiterated the commitment of the Police and other security agencies to collaborate with the Electoral Commission (EC) and various stakeholders to ensure peaceful elections scheduled for December this year.



Dr. Dampare emphasized the readiness of the police to address any security concerns raised by the EC ahead of the polls.



Speaking during a meeting with the Election Management Body (EMB) at the EC headquarters, he assured the EC that the national election security task force is actively engaging with relevant stakeholders to maintain peace before, during, and after the elections.



"We're here to listen to you and understand your security concerns regarding the elections, so we can take proactive measures to address them," Dr. Dampare stated, emphasizing the police's commitment to ensuring a peaceful electoral process.



In response, Madam Jean Mensa, Chairperson of the EC, commended the IGP and the Police leadership for their proactive approach towards the upcoming elections.



She expressed confidence that the collaborative efforts of the police and other stakeholders would instill confidence among all parties involved in the electoral process.