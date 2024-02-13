Dan Botwe inaugurates 66-member Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly

Politics of Tuesday, 13 February 2024

Dan Botwe, the Minister for Local Government Decentralisation and Rural Development, has officially launched a 66-member Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA).



He urged members to engage in regular consultations with the Chiefs and the electorate to ensure effective local governance.



The members were sworn in by Justice Hilda Esther Wryter, and the 66-member Assembly includes 40 elected government appointees and five Members of Parliament.



Mr Botwe pointed out that unplanned development is a cause of frequent flooding in some communities, and has therefore urged members to collaborate with Chiefs and local authorities to address the challenges.



Meanwhile, the Kumasi Metro Chief Executive, Sam Pyne, has called on members to unite and work together towards accelerating development.