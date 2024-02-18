Dan Botwe to be named Bawumia’s campaign manager

Politics of Sunday, 18 February 2024

Source: CNR

Former Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Dan Botwe, is expected to be named the campaign manager for the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, for the 2024 general elections.



This comes days after President Akufo-Addo named MP for Techiman South Martin Adjei Mensah Korsah as his replacement.



It is unclear if his new position as campaign manager had anything to do with the reshuffle by the President. But sources close to the NPP Flagbearer say the decision was made after broad consultations.



According to Citi News sources, the announcement will be made after National Executive Committee and National Council meetings on Monday where the Vice President will be outdooring his campaign team.



Dr Bawumia is also likely to outdoor his campaign team next week.



The Party’s General Secretary, Mr Justin Koduah Frimpong, on Saturday said the Flagbearer had a clear vision for the nation, hence, he wasted no time in announcing his policy direction just a few months after being elected as the presidential candidate.



“Just look at the NDC Flagbearer former President John Mahama…has he come out with his policy direction after a year of being elected flagbearer?” he asked.



Mr Koduah Frimpong announced this during the acclamation of Mr Samuel Abu Jinapor as the parliamentary candidate of Damongo in the Savannah Region on Saturday.