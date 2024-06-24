Dangerous Rides: Children are packed on motorbikes to school in Tamale

Regional News of Monday, 24 June 2024

Source: 3news

In Tamale, children are often seen dangerously packed on motorcycles for school due to poor transportation options.



Despite being cost-effective, this practice leads to significant safety risks, with many riders ignoring helmet use.



The Northern Regional National Road Safety Authority reports 352 motorcycle crashes from 2021 to 2023, resulting in 99 deaths and numerous injuries.



The Tamale Teaching Hospital confirmed that 80% of road fatalities involve motorcycles. The Road Traffic Act, 2004 (ACT 683), prohibits children under five in front seats, stressing the need for strict enforcement to protect young passengers.