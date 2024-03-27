Danish Government collaborates with Ghana Water Limited for Aveyime drinking water plant

Regional News of Wednesday, 27 March 2024

The Danish International Development Agency (DANIDA) is collaborating with the Ghana Water Limited (GWL) to conduct a feasibility study for the development of a drinking water plant in Aveyime, North Tongu District, Volta Region.



Vibeke Sandholm Pedersen, Deputy Head of Mission at the Danish Embassy, disclosed that once completed, the project could provide clean drinking water to an estimated 1.2 million people in the Volta and Greater Accra regions.



Pedersen highlighted the strategic sector cooperation between Denmark and Ghana since 2019, which has facilitated knowledge exchange between technical staff from both countries, according to the Ghanaian Times.



This cooperation has helped Ghana improve its water sector, focusing on reducing non-revenue water levels, enhancing wastewater management, and building climate resilience in areas like Tema.



Speaking at a stakeholder's engagement to observe World Water Day, Pedersen emphasized the importance of fresh water and advocated for sustainable management of freshwater resources.



She noted the success of phase one of the cooperation, leading to the expansion of activities to other areas and partnerships with additional organizations sharing similar interests.



Denmark and Ghana are set to construct the first-ever leakage detection training field at the GWCL Institute in Weija. This training field will be crucial for GWCL in combating national losses due to leakages in the water supply system.



Pedersen stressed that partnerships are crucial for Ghana to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and Denmark is committed to working together for a robust and sustainable water sector in Ghana.



Madam Faustina Boachie, Chief Manager of the Low Income Customer Support Department at GWCL, praised the partnership with the Danish Embassy as exemplary and pivotal. She emphasized that the collaboration would enhance capacity and empower staff to deliver safe and uninterrupted water production.



The Aveyime project, in particular, is seen as immensely impactful, offering hope to many, especially in low-income communities.