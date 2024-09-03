You are here: HomeNews2024 09 03Article 1976975

Darkness on Kumasi streets: Bulbs for streetlights have been hoarded by MPs – KMA PM

Patrick Kwame Frimpong, the Presiding Member of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly, has accused Members of Parliament (MPs) in Kumasi of causing nighttime darkness in the city.

He claims the MPs received streetlight bulbs intended for distribution but have hoarded them instead.

In an interview with Ezra Radio, Frimpong expressed frustration, saying this issue has affected key areas like the Airport and Suame roundabouts.

He criticized the practice of giving bulbs to MPs, blaming it for the current situation, and suggested that assemblies should be responsible for distributing the bulbs.

