Databank profited $9.2m from domestic, Eurobonds over 3 years – Manasseh Azure

General News of Saturday, 10 August 2024

Source: TIG Post

Investment bank Databank, co-founded by former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, reportedly earned $9.2 million from Ghana’s borrowing activities between 2018 and 2021.



This information is revealed in investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni’s book, The President Ghana Never Got.



The book details how Databank, alongside Fidelity Bank and IC Securities, was heavily involved in Ghana's Eurobond issuances, receiving significant fees as financial advisors.



Specifically, Databank earned $1,182,750 from Eurobond transactions and an additional GH₵48.2 million from domestic bond markets.



Awuni's book highlights these earnings amid Ghana's rising debt issues.