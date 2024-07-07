You are here: HomeNews2024 07 07Article 1957877

Crime & Punishment of Sunday, 7 July 2024

    

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Dead body found in Bole; Head and Private Part Cut Off

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

The youth have also staged a peaceful demonstration The youth have also staged a peaceful demonstration

A decapitated body with missing private parts has been discovered near Bole St. Kizitos Primary ‘B’ School in the Savannah region, sparking fears of ritual killings.

This latest incident has heightened concerns over serial killings in the area.

Residents, suspecting ritual motives, recall that Concerned Bole Citizens recently petitioned the Minister of Interior, Henry Quartey, to address the growing number of murders.

The youth have also staged a peaceful demonstration to urge authorities to take swift action.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment