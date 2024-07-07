Dead body found in Bole; Head and Private Part Cut Off

Crime & Punishment of Sunday, 7 July 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

A decapitated body with missing private parts has been discovered near Bole St. Kizitos Primary ‘B’ School in the Savannah region, sparking fears of ritual killings.



This latest incident has heightened concerns over serial killings in the area.



Residents, suspecting ritual motives, recall that Concerned Bole Citizens recently petitioned the Minister of Interior, Henry Quartey, to address the growing number of murders.



The youth have also staged a peaceful demonstration to urge authorities to take swift action.