Dead in 6 hours: How Nigerian sextortion scammers targeted my son

General News of Sunday, 9 June 2024

Source: BBC

Sextortion is rapidly increasing among teenagers, linked to over 27 suicides in the US alone.



Jenn Buta’s son, Jordan, was one victim, committing suicide after being blackmailed with explicit images. The scammers, traced to Nigeria, were arrested and extradited.



Sextortion cases more than doubled in the US last year, and many scammers operate from West Africa. Despite Nigerian authorities’ efforts, such as the National Cyber Crime Centre (NCCC), cyber-fraud remains widespread due to poverty and unemployment.



Jenn Buta now campaigns to raise awareness, advising victims to report and seek help. Nigeria seeks global cooperation to combat this crime.