Deadly collision claims six lives on busy Accra-Kumasi road

Regional News of Saturday, 12 October 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Six people have died in a tragic accident involving a head-on collision between a Sprinter bus and a VIP bus at Atwedie in the Asante Akim South Municipality, Ashanti Region.



The crash, which occurred on a major highway connecting Accra and Kumasi, was shared on social media.



Emergency services are on the scene, with rescue operations and investigations ongoing.



The accident highlights the frequent dangers of intercity travel on this busy highway, which sees heavy traffic from both private and commercial vehicles.