Deal with Abronye over violence-inciting comments – Prophet Kumchacha tells Police

General News of Friday, 13 September 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Prophet Nicholas Osei, also known as Prophet Kumchacha, has criticized Bono Regional NPP Chairman Kwame Baffoe (Abronye DC) for making violent comments during an interview.



In the video, Abronye DC urged NPP supporters to retaliate against any attacks by the opposition NDC rather than reporting to the police.



Kumchacha condemned the remarks and called on security agencies to take action.



He also pointed out that if an NDC member has been arrested for similar statements, Abronye should face the same consequences to ensure fairness.