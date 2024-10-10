Deal with discrepancies in voters register before printing ballots – Asiedu Nketia to EC

Politics of Thursday, 10 October 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

NDC National Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has urged the Electoral Commission (EC) to resolve discrepancies in the 2024 electoral register before printing ballot papers.



The EC announced it would begin ballot printing on October 11, 2024, but Asiedu Nketia argued that starting without a finalized register would undermine the credibility of the elections.



He highlighted the lack of updated code books and voter statistics, which he said are crucial for accurate ballot printing.



Asiedu Nketia also accused the EC of favoring the ruling NPP by rushing the process without addressing these concerns.