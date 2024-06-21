Death of woman allegedly abandoned by hospital a big shame - CPP

Politics of Friday, 21 June 2024

Source: GNA

The Convention People’s Party (CPP) has condemned the alleged abandonment and subsequent death of a woman in her late 60s by the Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital.



CPP Chairperson, Nana Akosua Frimpomaa Sarpong-Kumankumah, expressed her outrage during a visit to the scene at Gomoa Ojobi.



The woman, reportedly hit by a vehicle, was left in a bush when her relatives failed to appear. Sarpong-Kumankumah criticized the hospital, neighbors, and institutions for their neglect.



She called for accountability and suggested public officials swear by lesser gods to uphold ethics. Local chiefs and community members also expressed their disappointment and demanded an apology from the hospital.