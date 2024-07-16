Death scare hits NPP in Eastern Region

Politics of Tuesday, 16 July 2024

Fear and panic have gripped the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Abuakwa North Constituency due to mysterious deaths of four delegates following January's parliamentary primaries.



The deaths are rumored to be linked to juju allegedly used by Palgrave Boakye Danquah, a candidate, who purportedly forced delegates to swear an oath on an egg after giving them money.



The community has condemned Danquah's actions, urging him to apologize and pacify the gods.



Amidst rising tension, stakeholders are calling for traditional authorities to intervene. It's believed over 350 delegates took the oath, but only 76 voted for Danquah.