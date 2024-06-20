You are here: HomeNews2024 06 20Article 1952249

Debate over Dutch passport and a Ghanaian PhD must serve as a reminder of the challenges facing Ghana – Paul Boateng

Rt. Hon. Paul Boateng, a member of the UK's House of Lords, has joined the debate on the value of a Dutch passport versus a Ghanaian PhD.

He expressed concern that some Ghanaians prioritize a foreign passport over a local education, highlighting the country's dependence on external aid and great powers.

Boateng urged Ghana to reduce its dependence on aid, recalling President Akufo-Addo's statement with French President Emmanuel Macron in 2018.

He emphasized the need for leadership to address this issue and break the cycle of dependence, promoting self-sufficiency and African resource ownership.

