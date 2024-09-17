Dec. 7 Elections: NAPO's ‘harsh’ campaign messages justifiable - Nana B

Politics of Tuesday, 17 September 2024

Source: peacefmonline.com

Henry Nana Boakye, National Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has dismissed claims that the campaign speeches of Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the party’s running mate, are hindering efforts to secure victory in the upcoming election.



Known as 'Nana B', Boakye defended Opoku Prempeh's controversial remarks, stating that they are justifiable and only criticized by the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



Speaking on NEAT FM’s ‘Ghana Montie’ show, he emphasized that Opoku Prempeh’s comments can be explained and are not as harsh as they are portrayed.