Dec. 7 Elections: Why Mahama doesn’t want to debate me - Bawumia tells it all

Politics of Tuesday, 20 August 2024

Source: peacefmonline.com

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the NPP presidential candidate, has suggested that his main opponent, John Dramani Mahama, is avoiding a presidential debate because Mahama's track record is weaker compared to the "superior" performance of the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia administration.



Speaking at the NPP's manifesto launch in Takoradi, Bawumia claimed that Mahama fears the debate due to his poor record and lack of a compelling vision for Ghana.



He emphasized that his own vision for the country and the clear roadmap he offers make him the better choice for voters in the upcoming election.