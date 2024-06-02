Dec.7 Polls: 'Anyone who dares to temper with the will of the people will not be spared' - Alhaji Sinare Warns

Politics of Sunday, 2 June 2024

Source: Peace FM Online

In a Facebook post, Alhaji Said Sinare, former High Commissioner to Egypt and Saudi Arabia, reaffirmed his support for John Dramani Mahama in the upcoming December 7th elections.



Praising Mahama as a capable and hard-working leader, Sinare emphasized his belief that Mahama is best suited to rescue Ghana from its current economic challenges.



After meeting with Mahama, Sinare warned against any attempts to tamper with the election results, asserting that the NDC is poised for victory.



He also highlighted Mahama's leadership qualities and credibility, urging Ghanaians to support the NDC for a brighter future.