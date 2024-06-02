You are here: HomeNews2024 06 02Article 1945241

Dec.7 Polls: 'Anyone who dares to temper with the will of the people will not be spared' - Alhaji Sinare Warns

Alhaji Said Sinare Alhaji Said Sinare

In a Facebook post, Alhaji Said Sinare, former High Commissioner to Egypt and Saudi Arabia, reaffirmed his support for John Dramani Mahama in the upcoming December 7th elections.

Praising Mahama as a capable and hard-working leader, Sinare emphasized his belief that Mahama is best suited to rescue Ghana from its current economic challenges.

After meeting with Mahama, Sinare warned against any attempts to tamper with the election results, asserting that the NDC is poised for victory.

He also highlighted Mahama's leadership qualities and credibility, urging Ghanaians to support the NDC for a brighter future.

