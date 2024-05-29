You are here: HomeNews2024 05 29Article 1943762

Source: Peace FM Online

Dec 7 Polls: Mahama is not the alternative - STC boss cautions Ghanaians

Nana Akomea Nana Akomea

Nana Akomea, Managing Director of InterCity STC, has urged Ghanaians to reconsider voting for ex-President John Mahama in the upcoming December 7 elections.

Akomea criticized Mahama's past performance, citing economic mismanagement and corruption during his tenure, which led to his defeats in 2016 and 2020.

He emphasized that the only viable alternative is Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, who has demonstrated effective leadership.

This election is historic, with both candidates being Northerners, and is described as a "Clash of the Northerners."

