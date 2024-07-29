You are here: HomeNews2024 07 29Article 1964429

Diasporia News of Monday, 29 July 2024

    

Source: classfmonline.com

Dec polls: Majority of SDA voters favour Bawumia – Mussa Dankwah

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Mussa Dankwah Mussa Dankwah

A survey by Global InfoAnalytics, led by Executive Director Mussa Dankwah, indicates that a notable portion of Seventh-Day Adventist (SDA) voters are leaning toward Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in the upcoming elections.

The survey shows 42% of SDA men and 36% of SDA women favor Bawumia, while 35% of SDA men and 31% of SDA women prefer former President John Dramani Mahama.

SDA voters constitute 3.4% of the electorate.

Additionally, the SDA Church has requested a change in the election date, as December 7 coincides with their Sabbath, proposing an amendment to shift the election to November.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment