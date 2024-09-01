You are here: HomeNews2024 09 01Article 1976039

Source: classfmonline.com

Dec.polls: NPP MP goes independent at Suhum

Mr Oboafo Kwadwo Asante Mr Oboafo Kwadwo Asante

Suhum MP Oboafo Kwadwo Asante has announced he will run as an independent candidate in the 2024 elections, breaking away from the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Asante cited issues with transparency and fairness within the NPP, claiming the party's recent primaries were flawed and manipulated.

He believes his independent bid will better serve the Suhum Constituency and called for a focus on national development over partisan politics.

Asante’s decision comes after accusations of monetary inducements influencing the primaries and dissatisfaction among local voters.

