Deceitful and incompetent: Omane Boamah slams government over dumsor

Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, the Director of Elections and IT for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has slammed the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia government, accusing it of deceiving the public regarding the ongoing power outages, commonly referred to as dumsor.



In a Facebook post directed at Energy Minister Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Dr. Boamah asserted, “Your deceitful and incompetent Akufo-Addo-Bawumia government cannot even be truthful about Dumsor!”



He highlighted the clarification from the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) that transformers are not the primary cause of the current power challenges facing Ghanaians.



Questioning the NPP government's decision to subject citizens to power outages, Dr. Boamah emphasized that during John Mahama's administration, sufficient power generation plants, including the Ameri thermal plant, were established.



“PURC says transformers are not the cause of the dumsor Ghanaians are confronted with. What justification can your NPP government offer Ghanaians for plunging Ghana into Dumsor when John Dramani Mahama provided enough power generation plants including the Ameri thermal plant which you have recently re-located to Kumasi and re-named?



“And if I may add should Ghanaians not be ‘whipping and slapping’ your government for lying about paying for excess power and blaming Mahama for it??? Where is the excess power? Excess power indeed! Or this Dumsor is power diabetes: where sugar/power is abundant but homes and businesses are lacking power? Liars!!!!” he stated.



