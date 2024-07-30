December decision will prove our seriousness to the world – Mahama

Politics of Tuesday, 30 July 2024

Source: GNA

Former President John Dramani Mahama, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Flagbearer, has urged citizens to vote for the NDC in December, highlighting the importance of showing the world that Ghana is serious about change.



Speaking at the NDC's campaign launch in Tamale, Mahama expressed concerns about the youth losing faith in democracy, calling it a crucial moment to save it.



He assured that an NDC government would restore hope, create opportunities, improve education by eliminating "schools under trees," and combat corruption.



Mahama also vowed to investigate New Patriotic Party officials implicated in scandals.