December polls: Peace will thrive only in a State of Justice – Presby Moderator

Rt. Rev. Dr. Abraham Nana Opare Kwakye Rt. Rev. Dr. Abraham Nana Opare Kwakye

Rt. Rev. Dr. Abraham Nana Opare Kwakye, Moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, has emphasized the importance of justice in ensuring a peaceful 2024 general election.

Speaking at the church’s 24th General Assembly in Abetifi, Kwahu, he urged the Electoral Commission and political leaders to ensure a transparent and fair process.

He also called for issue-based campaigns free of violence and divisive language.

Additionally, Rt. Rev. Dr. Kwakye congratulated Prof. Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang on her re-election as the NDC's running mate, highlighting the trust placed in her by former President John Mahama.

