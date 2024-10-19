Declaration of 4 seats vacant: Kpebu questions Supreme Court’s decision on Bagbin’s ruling

Politics of Saturday, 19 October 2024

Source: 3news

Private legal practitioner Martin Luther Kpebu has criticized the Supreme Court’s swift ruling on an ex parte motion by New Patriotic Party (NPP) MPs, which halted Speaker Bagbin’s decision to declare four parliamentary seats vacant.



Kpebu argued that the Court rushed the decision without sufficient reasoning, which could cause instability in the country.



The ruling temporarily allows the affected MPs to retain their seats, reversing the Speaker’s declaration and shifting the parliamentary balance of power.



Kpebu expressed concern that the judgment lacked careful deliberation, warning of potential political and constitutional repercussions.