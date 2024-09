General News of Thursday, 19 September 2024

Source: mint.gov.gh

The public is informed that Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day, a statutory public holiday, will be observed on Saturday, September 21, 2024.



Since it falls on a Saturday, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has declared Monday, September 23, 2024, as an additional public holiday.



This decision is in line with Section 2 of the Public Holidays and Commemorative Days Act (Act 601).