You are here: HomeNews2024 09 09Article 1979126

General News of Monday, 9 September 2024

    

Source: 3news

Declare state of emergency in galamsey affected areas – Prof Agyeman-Duah tells Akufo-Addo

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Health sector unions also called for an immediate ban on small-scale mining Health sector unions also called for an immediate ban on small-scale mining

Professor Baffour Agyeman-Duah has urged President Nana Akufo-Addo to declare a state of emergency in areas impacted by illegal small-scale mining (galamsey).

He warns that galamsey threatens the environment and water bodies, and suggests suspending mining licenses for a year.

Health sector unions also called for an immediate ban on small-scale mining, citing severe pollution of water resources.

They demand stronger enforcement and prosecution to combat the damage caused by galamsey.

The unions, representing various health professionals, highlight a drastic reduction in water production due to mining activities.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment