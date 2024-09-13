You are here: HomeNews2024 09 13Article 1981037

Declare water bodies security zones – Amaliba tells Akufo-Addo

Abraham Amaliba Abraham Amaliba

Abraham Amaliba, Director of Conflict Resolution for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has called on President Akufo-Addo to declare water bodies as security zones to protect them from illegal mining (galamsey).

Speaking on TV3's *NewDay*, Amaliba suggested deploying the military to safeguard these areas, likening it to security checks at Burma Camp.

He also urged the President to act against appointees and MPs involved in illegal mining, referencing Professor Frimpong Boateng’s report.

Amaliba emphasized that cleaning up water bodies would be a key part of leaving a positive legacy.

