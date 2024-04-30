Defence counsel to subpoena witnesses in J. B Danquah Adu murder trial

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 30 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Defence Counsel in the murder trial of the late J. B Danquah Adu, the Abuakwa North legislator, announced plans to file an ex-parte application to subpoena certain individuals to provide assistance in the case.



Yaw Dankwah, lead counsel for the accused Daniel Asiedu, stated that they would withdraw a motion on notice for a subpoena and file the ex-parte application on April 30, 2024.



The Defence aims to bring individuals they deem relevant to testify in court, hoping to address unanswered questions and ensure justice prevails.



After the state closed its case following witness testimonies, Asiedu, also known as "sexy dondon," is expected to commence his defence.



Earlier, the court acquitted and discharged Vincent Bossu, Asiedu's alleged accomplice in the robbery of the late legislator.



Asiedu faces charges of murder and robbery related to the incident at the legislator's residence in Shaishie, Accra, in February 2016.



Pleaded not guilty, Asiedu remains in lawful custody pending further court proceedings presided over by Justice Lydia Osei Marfo.