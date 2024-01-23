Delay in implementation of new transport fares affecting us – GPRTU

General News of Tuesday, 23 January 2024

Source: CNR

The Ghana Private Road and Transport Union (GPRTU) has stated that a further delay in announcing an increment in transport fares is adversely affecting the operations of its members.



The GPRTU noted that the recent increment in spare parts and other accessories is having an untold effect on commercial drivers.



Godfred Abulbire, the General Secretary of the GPRTU, is thus calling for an immediate increment in transport fares.



“Last year [2023], there were serious tax components that had affected all the spare parts, and the cost of spare parts has gone extremely up. Just this year, we had a direct correspondence from the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) that they have revised all their taxes on commercial cars, taking effect in January. And whether we like it or not, all commercial cars will pay,” Godfred Abulbire said in an interview.



The recently passed Emissions Levy Bill by Parliament imposes an annual fee of GHC100 on all owners of petrol and diesel cars, starting from January 2024.



The government aims to promote the use of environmentally friendly energy sources for vehicle power through this tax, aligning with its commitment to climate-positive actions and carbon offset initiatives.



In response to these developments, the GPRTU has petitioned the Speaker of Parliament, urging reconsideration of the Emission Levy Bill.