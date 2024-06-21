Delay in release of LEAP grants causing undue hardship – Beneficiaries

General News of Friday, 21 June 2024

Source: 3news

Beneficiaries of Ghana's LEAP program are suffering due to delays in receiving their bi-monthly cash grants, with no payments since February despite promises of an increment.



This delay has caused hardships, especially for vulnerable individuals who rely on the support.



Civil society groups have expressed disappointment, highlighting the importance of regular and predictable cash transfers.



The LEAP Secretariat is yet to respond to these concerns.



The situation underscores the challenges faced by vulnerable populations and the need for effective and timely social support programs.