Source: 3news.com

Delay in release of LEAP grants causing undue hardship – Beneficiaries

Mary Owusuwaa a beneficiary of the LEAP program

Beneficiaries of the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP) program are faced with hardship due to delayed bi-monthly cash grants.

Despite a promised 100% increment in November, the grant was halted in February, leaving beneficiaries without support.

Madam Mary Owusuwaa, a 75-year-old widow, relies on LEAP to sustain herself and her children.

She expressed disappointment and hope for the situation to improve. Mariama Issah, a coordinator and beneficiary, pleaded for help, stating that many are suffering.

Civil society organizations have also expressed disappointment, urging the government to address the issue.

